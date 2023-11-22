Baku Higher Oil School, China University of Petroleum sign cooperation agreement

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has signed a cooperation agreement with the China University of Petroleum (CUP).

The signing ceremony took place as part of a visit to the People's Republic of China by a delegation from SOCAR led by Vice-President of the company Ziba Mustafayeva.

The document signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and CUP Rector Prof. Wu Xiaolin provides for joint research activities, exchange of teachers, students, educational and scientific materials, and organization of scientific forums and conferences.

At the meeting with the rector and teaching staff of the China University of Petroleum, which took place before the signing, it was emphasized that thanks to the joint efforts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, the relations between the two countries are successfully developing in various areas, including in the field of science and education, based on the principles of friendship and mutual trust.

The SOCAR representatives noted that the foundation for strong relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China was laid by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and these relations are developing on an ascending line. They also informed their Chinese counterparts about the series of events dedicated to the National Leader, which were held by the company in various spheres in 2023, declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in our country.

The current state and further prospects of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and the China University of Petroleum were discussed at the meeting. The importance of implementing joint activities in the field of renewable energy and artificial intelligence was emphasized. It was also noted at the meeting that the Chinese students who took part in the experience exchange program, which was realized at Baku Higher Oil School, returned to their country with positive impressions from participating in this program.