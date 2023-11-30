This year, indemnifications vastly inflowed Azerbaijani budget - deputy prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Stemming from investigative actions carried out by Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office authorities in the first ten months of the current year, the state budget received compensation for total damage on completed criminal cases in the amount of 19.5 million manat ($11.4 million), Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the international conference "Human Rights: 75 Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address Global and National Challenges," dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, held in Baku.

Heydar Mammadov also emphasized that the information system "Electronic Prosecutor's Office," established by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Decree dated May 7, 2021, to ensure the application of modern information and communication technologies in the prosecutor's office's activities, is currently being used effectively.

The Deputy Prosecutor General noted that this initiative protects human and citizen rights and freedoms, expands chances to apply to the Prosecutor's Office, increases efficiency and openness of the Prosecutor's Office, and prevents cases of delay and abuse.

Baku hosts the international conference "Human Rights: 75 Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address Global and National Challenges," dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The conference is jointly organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN Office in Azerbaijan, and the Bar Association.

Representatives of state structures, international organizations, and civil society institutions take part in the conference.

