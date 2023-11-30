Azerbaijani gymnast confident to show good results at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani gymnast Rasul Ahmedzade feels confident to show good results at the upcoming European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

Ahmedzade, who is taking part in the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, spoke with reporters on the sidelines.

"I believe in myself and my strength and I prepared for the competition well, I will try to demonstrate all my skills, which I have gained during intensive training," the member of the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics said.

Speaking about plans for the next year, Ahmedzade noted the European Championship to be held in April 2024.

"At the championship I will test my strength both in individual events and in all-around. I believe that I will show a good result. Also the World Cup in artistic gymnastics will be held next year, in which I will participate," the athlete added.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics take place in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from November 30 to December 1, 2023.

The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan.

