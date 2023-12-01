Azerbaijani gymnast wishes to compete in Olympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani gymnast Nazanin Teymurova wishes to win a license to the Olympic Games and will try to achieve this goal, Trend reports.

At the 7th Azerbaijan Women's Gymnastics Championship, she won four "golds" in vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise among gymnasts in the "adults" age category.

"The Azerbaijani championship in women's artistic gymnastics went well, and I am pleased with my performance. At these competitions, I did not complicate my program; my task was to perform it clearly," the gymnast explained.

Nazanin Teymurova also stated that she has huge goals for next year, including competing in the World Cup series and the European Championships.

"As the competitions get closer, I'll try to complicate the program in all four events. I'd like to win a license for the Olympic Games, and I'll try. My main strengths are floor exercise and vaulting," she said.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship competitions among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall from November 30 through December 1.

Totally, 60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan City compete.

