Another mine accident injures Azerbaijani civilian in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. One Azerbaijani civilian has received injury following a mine blast, Barda regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As the press service said, at about 11:15 (GMT +4), the police have received information that a resident of Lerik district, Rahim Habibov (born in 1987), has blown up on a mine during electric work on the territory of the container manufacturing workshop in Shusha city.

With the help of police officers, the injured was removed from the accident scene and evacuated to the hospital.

The investigation into the facts is underway.

Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war in 2020.

Since the end of the second Karabakh war, over 300 Azerbaijanis (killed and injured) have become victims of Armenian mines.

