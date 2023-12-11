Second Int'l Innovation Management and TRIZ Conference held at National Aviation Academy (PHOTO)

On 07 December 2023, "The 2d International Innovation Management and TRIZ Conference" (IIMTC) held at the National Aviation Academy (MAA) with the internationally renowned scientists and researchers participation.

At the opening ceremony, MAA's vice rector Dr. Khaqani Abdullayev, rector of Gazi University, Prof. Musa Yıldız, Chairman of the Innovation Management and TRİZ Institute (IMTI), Prof. Ali Kutvan provided detailed information to the guests about the aims and mission of IIMTC.

It has been noted that the promotion of innovation technologies and TRİZ inventive instruments (TRIZ- Problem Solving Invention Theory) to higher education students is of great importance.

Later, a ceremony was held to present the HONOR AWARD named after the author of the TRIZ theory, famous inventor, writer and fantasy writer Heinrich Altshuller.

The first medal named after G. Altshuller was awarded to the rector of the MAA, academician Arif Pashayev.

According to the decree No. 63 of the Board of Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute, the Medal of Honor named after G. Altshuller were awarded: Prof. Musa Yildiz, TRIZ Master, Prof. Victor Fey, Yuna Komarcheva, grandson of G. Altshuller, founder of the Altshuller Foundation, Fakhraddin Gabibov, Honored Inventor of the USSR, The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN) , and Baku European Lyceum.

Further, keynote speakers- Victor Fey, TRIZ Master, John Gödel, Executive director of Alpine Gate AgI, Prof.Cetin Elmas,Gazi University, and Prof. Mehman Hasanov, Azerbaijan Technical University made their presentations to IIMTC participants.

During the event, students and teachers of the Baku European Lyceum were awarded the “GRAND PRIX 2023” prize (“TRIZ Developers Summit” International Competition of Invention among Youth).

A panel session was organized on the topic “On the possibility of using invention tools of the TRIZ theory in the teaching process of higher educational institutions”.

Session participants: Natig Aliyev, moderator, IMTI Executive Director; Prof.Victor Fey, TRIZ Master (USA); Prof. Fakhraddin Gabibov,Honored Inventor of the USSR (Azerbaijan); PhD Pavel Amnuel,TRIZ Master, science fiction writer (Israel); TRIZ expert, Cofounder “Compino TRİZ”Anton Kulakov (Russian Federation); Chairman of the NAA TRIZ Club Saida Akhmedova (Azerbaijan).

Based on the results of the panels discussion the establishment of a TRIZ, Expert Working Group through IMTI and NAA on the effectiveness of startup types (within the TRİZ Club, NAA) and the related study of TRIZ invention tools at the appropriate stage of NAA teaching process was proposed to the IIMTC Organizing Committee.

On the second day of the conference, a panel session with presentation of scientific articles focusing on Innovation and TRIZ was organized with the foreign researchers and azerbaijan higher education institutions scientists attendance.(Moderator, IMTI Project Manager, Aynur Humbatli).

It is noted that articles and materials presented at the conference will be registered for submission to international academic structures (indexes Web of Science, Scobus, EBSCO).

Following the conference, a meeting was held between the rector of the NAA, Academician Arif Pashayev, and the rector of Gazi University, Prof.Musa Yildiz, at which a memorandum of mutual cooperation was signed.

The deputy minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov and other officials took part in the event.

At this point the conference concluded its work.