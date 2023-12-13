Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan fully overhauls base stations in Karabakh and East Zangezur

Society Materials 13 December 2023 15:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan fully overhauls base stations in Karabakh and East Zangezur

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan continues to expand the network of special radio communication in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, Trend reports.

According to the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, for the current fiscal year, the service completed work on the full overhaul and construction of 11 temporary base stations in order to expand the network of special radio communication in the territory of Karabakh and East-Zangezur economic districts.

Work is being done in other places simultaneously and in stages as well.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more