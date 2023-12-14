Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Border Service reveals amount of destroyed narcotic drugs from early 2023

Society Materials 14 December 2023
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Over 2.9 tons of narcotic drugs have been destroyed in Azerbaijan from the early 2023, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

This issue was discussed at the reporting meeting on the results of the State Border Service activities for 2023.

It was noted that during the specified period, the illegal transfer of contraband worth 51 million manat ($30 million) across the state border was prevented, and 36 tons of narcotic plants were destroyed.

