Azerbaijan plans to commission schools in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar in 2024

Society Materials 15 December 2023 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Schools are planned to be commissioned in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar in the next academic year, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at the XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which started today in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that 550 students and 84 teachers work at Tartar district schools in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin city, Talish village, and Sugovushan settlement (a total of seven educational institutions).

