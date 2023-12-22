Overseas flight fees drop in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A decrease in prices for air transportation from Azerbaijan to overseas has been observed in recent months, Trend reports.

The dynamics of price decrease are noticed for flights to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as well as other overseas countries.

In August 2023, airline ticket prices reached an all-time high. At the time, the average price of a flight to CIS nations was 1099 manat, or $646, while to other foreign countries was -1141 manat, or $671. In November, the average price to CIS countries declined to 528 manats, or $341, and to other international countries, to 641 manats, or $377.

Over the last three months, the cost of airline tickets to CIS countries has decreased 2.08 times (571 manat or $335), to other countries - 1.78 times (500 manat or $294).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel