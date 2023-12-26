Nar is the official partner of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation

Nar became an official partner of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) with the view to make an important contribution to the development and promotion of volleyball in the country. As part of this cooperation, the mobile operator will support the local championship between women and men.

The 2023-2024 volleyball season has already started with the support of Nar. Entry is free for volleyball fans, who want to attend games of the national championship. Nar wishes success to all teams competing in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship.

It is worth noting that Nar acted as the official telecommunications partner of Women's European Volleyball Championship in 2017 to promote volleyball at the national and international levels.

In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy Nar promotes a healthy lifestyle in the country and supports the growth of interest in various sports, including volleyball, among young people. More information about CSR projects implemented by the mobile operator is available at nar.az/projects page.

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.