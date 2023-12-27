Baku Higher Oil School hosts information session on sustainable development (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) held an info session on "Introduction to Sustainable Development" to increase students' awareness in the field of sustainable development and to help them acquire new knowledge in this area.

During the info session, conducted by Natavan Samadova, a senior lecturer at the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS, the students received information on the concept, goals, and importance of sustainable development. Detailed discussions were also held as part of the session.

It was noted that Baku Higher Oil School pays special attention to the development of students in this field, and works are regularly carried out in this direction.