Training on ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ held at Baku Higher Oil School

Head of the Sustainable Development and Social Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy, Secretary of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Huseyn Huseynov conducted training on "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" at the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).

At the opening of the training, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov spoke about the benefits of this training, noting that Baku Higher Oil School attaches great importance to sustainable development, which has already become a life goal.

“BHOS is the first university among Azerbaijani higher education institutions to prepare a report on sustainable development. Various events and trainings have been held at Baku Higher Oil School to raise awareness about the SDG, and this training is the next step in this direction.”

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov noted that the training participants would be provided with extensive information about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. He talked about the work done in our country to achieve these goals, including the development of State Programs.

“Azerbaijan is the first country in the region to submit a Voluntary National Report on the implementation of SDGs to the UN High-Level Political Forum 3 times. The 4th report is already being prepared in Azerbaijan”.

Touching upon the importance of raising awareness on SDGs, Huseyn Huseynov emphasized that relevant work should be carried out in higher education institutions in this regard. The secretary noted that he had viewed and highly appreciated Baku Higher Oil School’s report on sustainable development, “which can serve as an example for other institutions”.