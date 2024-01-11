Azerbaijan flaunts true model of multiculturalism - archpriest of Russian Orthodox Church

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan is regarded throughout the world as a multi-cultural society, serving as an example for many countries of how representatives of various religions and nationalities may live in peace and engage in constructive dialogue, said archpriest of the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Mefodiy Efendiyev, Trend reports.

Mefodiy Efendiyev delivered his address, remarking on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that numerous countries, including Azerbaijan, are on a "watch list" for religious freedom.

According to him, interreligious and intercultural dialogue, which has transformed Azerbaijan into a meeting place for representatives from other countries and religions, is one example.

"It is no secret that the Orthodox community, the Caucasus Muslims Office, representatives from the religious groups of European and Mountain Jews, and other religious communities have close and amicable contacts. We all speak with one voice and tackle common duties and challenges through consultative dialogue," said Mefodiy Efendiyev.

Referring to the recently published report of the US State Department on religious freedoms, he remarked that it elicited a negative reaction from all Azerbaijani residents, regardless of religious affiliation.

"Once again, an attempt has been made to compare Azerbaijan to nations that lack interreligious dialogue, religious tolerance, and expressions of multiculturalism in these areas. As Azerbaijani citizens, we can certify the existence of a successful multiculturalism model known as the Azerbaijani model. The essence of this paradigm is that representatives of diverse religious groups and national minorities live in peace and concord," the archpriest concluded.

