...
Azerbaijani senior police sums up past year's crimes in Baku

Society Materials 19 January 2024 19:36 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Of the 15,759 crimes registered in Baku last year, 82.8 percent were less serious, 17.2 percent were grave, and particularly grave, Head of the Baku City Police Headquarters Major-General of Police Akber Ismayilov said during the operative meeting, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, the number of negligent homicides was halved in the reporting period compared to 2022, less serious crimes by 5.7 percent, and robberies by 27.5 percent. In total, 167 firearms, 65 grenades, and 3,834 pieces of ammunition were collected, and 78 illegally carried and stored firearms were seized.

"During the reporting period, 42 criminal groups of 103 people who committed 49 robberies were identified, as well as 26 criminal groups suspected of 56 burglaries. Criminal cases, the investigation of which has been completed, provided compensation of 76.6 percent (33.7 million manat ($19.8 million)) of material damage caused to citizens," Ismailov said.

