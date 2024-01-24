Azerbaijan Army's military units continue preparation for new training period (VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 24 January 2024 10:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Preparation process for the new training period continues in the Azerbaijan Army’s types of troops, Army Corps, formations and military units in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"Due to the preparation process for the new training period, drill reviews are held, material and educational bases, training camps, military equipment and weapons, as well as personnel’s provision are inspected in military units," the ministry noted.

"Moreover, the implementation of the requirements of the guideline and other regulatory documents, as well as the availability and usage of teaching aids are checked," added the ministry.

