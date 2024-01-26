Azerishig continues reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. In compliance with President Ilham Aliyev's directives, Azerishig OJSC (electrical grid operator), in addition to other liberated territories of Azerbaijan, persists in reconstruction efforts in the Kalbajar district. Despite challenging conditions, including heavy snowfall and freezing weather, the organization is maintaining uninterrupted operations at an altitude exceeding 3,000 meters above sea level, Trend reports.

Employees of JSC clear snow from newly installed power transformers, even in areas where the snow cover exceeds the height of a person. They are taking measures to ensure the resumption of the transformers' operation.

Power has been supplied to the 160 kWh transformer situated in Zar-Zeylik village of Kalbajar district, where electricity metering devices have been installed and a 0.4 kW cable has been laid. Additionally, voltage has been provided to the newly installed 35 kW SIP (self-supporting insulated wire) cable line in the Istisu direction, located within the service area of the Kalbajar electric network of Karabakh RETSI (Regional Energy Supply and Sales Department). In this region, a 160 kWh transformer was installed, a 0.4 kW cable line was laid, and an electricity metering device was installed.

Azerishig OJSC is concurrently progressing with the reconstruction of power grid facilities across all regions of the country. Any emerging issues are promptly addressed and resolved within a short timeframe.

Following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan the Azerishig OJSC is working on the reconstruction of the electric grid in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

