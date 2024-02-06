Area of Azerbaijani quarter under construction in Turkish Kahramanmaras revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The area of the residential Azerbaijan quarter being built in the Turkish Kahramanmaras province will total 32 hectares, Trend reports.

The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6 of last year, killing tens of thousands of people, stunned both Turkey and Azerbaijan. From the moment the earthquake was reported, the Azerbaijani people and state mobilized all of their forces to perform their fraternal responsibility without waiting for a call for assistance.

Azerbaijan is actively participating in the restoration and building of social facilities in the province of Kahramanmaras as part of its humanitarian initiatives.

According to the project, the specified quarter comprises residential homes, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center. The residential section will include 71 homes with 1,323 two-, three-, and four-room flats.

At the same time, to provide employment opportunities for the residents in this area, 799 non-residential (commercial) facilities will be put into operation in the residential houses. A portion of the project, amounting to $100 million, will be constructed by the government of Azerbaijan. The State Housing Construction Agency is the executive body of the Azerbaijani government.

The government of Azerbaijan will build residential houses, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center in the Azerbaijani quarter.

The construction of the elementary school and kindergarten in the residential quarter has already begun.

The 300-seat elementary school, with 20 classrooms, and the 60-seat kindergarten, with three classrooms, will also have the following facilities to support education:

- workshop with special tools and educational materials;

- a room with musical instruments for music lessons;

- two workshops for drawing and crafts lessons;

- workshop to enhance skills in technology, mathematics, and engineering;

- library;

- gym.

According to the master plan of the Azerbaijani quarter, the construction of the 11th and 12th blocks with 16 residential houses (four-story buildings) has begun. These buildings will house a total of 276 apartments and 244 non-residential premises.

