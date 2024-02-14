Azerbaijan counts trucks awaiting customs clearance at Georgia border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A total of 160 trucks are waiting for passage at the Red Bridge customs post on the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, said the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, Trend reports.

Based on data regarding the number of vehicles awaiting clearance at the exit of customs-border points, there are 54 trucks in queue for passage at the Samur customs post, 24 at Mazimgara, 103 at Astara, 70 at Bilasuvar, and 7 at Khanoba customs post.

