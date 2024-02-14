Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan counts trucks awaiting customs clearance at Georgia border

Society Materials 14 February 2024 13:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan counts trucks awaiting customs clearance at Georgia border

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A total of 160 trucks are waiting for passage at the Red Bridge customs post on the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, said the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, Trend reports.

Based on data regarding the number of vehicles awaiting clearance at the exit of customs-border points, there are 54 trucks in queue for passage at the Samur customs post, 24 at Mazimgara, 103 at Astara, 70 at Bilasuvar, and 7 at Khanoba customs post.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more