Azerbaijani ecology minister reports full speed ahead for COP29 preparations in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The process of preparation for COP29 is underway in Azerbaijan and all relevant structures are involved in this work, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev told reporters during his visit to the Mother's Cry monument of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, thousands of guests are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan in connection with the event.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people

