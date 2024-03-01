Azerbaijan avoids entry of banned citizens into country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies have detained 277 wanted persons and handed them over to the relevant authorities, prevented 395 prohibited persons from leaving the country, and prevented 16 prohibited persons from entering the country as a result of measures taken to combat crime, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

"Some, 833 people were detained last month for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate measures were taken against them," the statement of the authority says.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel