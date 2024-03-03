Third stage of Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon ends (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The third stage of ultramarathon from Khankendi city to Baku took place under the slogan “Forward with pride!”, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

The third stage of the ultramarathon, starting from Ujar with the participation of 21 people. The participants covered a distance of 88 kilometers. The ultramarathon stage ended in Hajigabul.

Artyom Aliyev became the first, Murat Kaya – the second, and Seymur Shakhbazov – the third among men at the third stage. Svetlana Shepeleva (Moldova) and Leila Abidinova (Azerbaijan) reached the finish line among the women. A total of 17 people reached the finish line.