Azerbaijani serviceman freed from Armenian detention thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panakhov thanked President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I knew President Ilham Aliyev would liberate me from captivity. I am very happy to return to my homeland. My health is fine, and I feel good," he told reporters in Baku.

Meanwhile, on the morning of February 28, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ruslan Panahov, moving between service positions in the Lachin region, got lost, losing the direction of movement under unfavorable weather conditions.

The Armenian side soon issued a statement in which it announced the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the conditional border.