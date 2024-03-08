Islamophobia impacts Azerbaijan likewise many other countries - G20 Interfaith Forum's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan is likewise among the countries affected by the impact of Islamophobia, President of the G20 Interfaith Forum Prof. W. Cole Durham told Trend.

"I believe there are multiple solutions to address this issue. Initially, we should explore avenues for collaboration and friendship, dismantling any existing barriers. However, it is crucial to first identify the root causes of these problems. Given the seriousness of Islamophobia as a global issue, finding a remedy to counter religious-based hatred is imperative," Durham added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

