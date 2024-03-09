Islamophobia spreads widely around the world - Salford University lecturer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Islamophobia has spread widely around the world, said lecturer at the University of Salford, Dr. Fahid Qurashi, during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He highlighted that Islamophobia acts as a force that suppresses the identity and sense of belonging of Muslims.

"Islamophobia continues to expand globally, leading to instances where Muslim students are perceived as threats in student dormitories," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference, “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024,” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

