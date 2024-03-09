I adore Baku - Albanian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. I have great affection for Baku, and this time, my father joined me here to provide support and watch the World Cup competition, Albanian gymnast Matvei Petrov told Trend.

"The performance went smoothly; let's see if I qualify for the final, given the intense competition. Despite a few minor mistakes in the program, I managed to cope overall. Currently, all gymnasts are striving to gather points to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games. The competition features numerous formidable opponents, particularly in the pommel horse category, where the strength and competitiveness among gymnasts seem more pronounced," he emphasized.

Mentioning the prior two stages of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Matvei Petrov mentioned that the competition in Cairo (Egypt) was not particularly successful for him due to arm pain. However, in Cottbus (Germany), it concluded on a positive note for him.

"Now we will see the results of the competition in Baku," he added.

The athlete, no stranger to the capital of Azerbaijan, organized a small tour for his father and showed the main landmarks of the city.

"We took a walk, visited the observation deck, and the city center, and tasted lula kebab. Dad liked Baku very much," emphasized the gymnast representing Albania.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel