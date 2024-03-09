Dual standards form biggest token of discrimination and racism - chair of Germany Muslims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The largest manifestation of discrimination and racism is double standards, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims of Germany Aiman Mazyek said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the panel discussions at the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"Muslims face double standards. Islamophobia seems to benefit someone. It's a step against mankind. Therefore, we must preserve Islam from becoming a political tool," he said.

An international scientific conference, Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Centre for Multiculturalism, the Centre for Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

