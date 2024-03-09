Countries pursuing Islamophobic policies gravely menace future - Decolonial Int'l Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Countries pursuing racist and Islamophobic policies gravely menace the future, Secretary of the Decolonial International Network Foundation Sandew Hira said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a session themed Deliberate acts of destruction and desecration of Islamic cultural and religious heritage in non-Muslim countries within the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

The denigration of Islam and racism are part of the colonial system that has persisted throughout the history of Western civilization, the expert noted.

"Looking at the colonial past of Western countries, we'll see that Islamophobia arose in those times. They believe that people are divided into certain classes depending on their religion, race. Racism can be seen very clearly in the works of European scientists,” Hira added.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.

