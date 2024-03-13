Azerbaijan reveals volume of inland water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan’s inland water resources amount to 10 billion cubic meters, said the chief specialist of Hydrolog LLC, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Honored Engineer Akhmed Mammadov at the international Baku Water Week Conference, Trend reports.

He noted that the volume of water evaporation from the surface of Azerbaijan's Mingachevir reservoir has reached 1.2-1.4 billion cubic meters per year over the past three years, while previously this figure was one billion cubic meters.

According to him, out of 10 billion cubic meters of domestic resources, evaporation from the surface of reservoirs accounts for 1.4 billion cubic meters, which is a significant figure,” the expert noted.

Will be updated