Azerbaijan's Baku Boulevard launches construction of bicycle lanes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The construction of bicycle lanes has commenced within the territory of Baku Boulevard, a source in the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) told Trend.

According to the source, the agency continues the implementation of a project aimed at creating infrastructure for micromobility vehicles in Baku.

The initial stage of the project mainly covers the central parts of the city of Baku - Istiglaliyyat Street, Azerbaijan Avenue, Mirza Agha Aliyev Street, Bulbul Avenue, Fikrat Amirov Street, and the territory of the National Park (boulevard).

"Corresponding work has already begun within the territory of the National Park. At the initial stage, the length of the road in the boulevard area will be approximately 2,200 meters (from the Marine Station to the Azneft Circle). Moreover, the boulevard area will be connected to bicycle lanes laid on other streets and avenues.

This network is planned to be expanded to cover the entire boulevard area in subsequent stages. Additionally, corresponding work will be carried out for marking, installation of road safety signs, and construction of ramps," the source added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel