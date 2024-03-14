Sibling of Qarabag FC's head coach talks possibility of his transfer to foreign clubs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
14 March 2024
Vugar Imanov
Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The next edition of 'Idman Bizde' was broadcast, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

This time the guest of the program was Musa Gurbanov, the veteran football player, the president of Zagatala, and the brother of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov.

Gurbanov talked about the expectations of Qarabag in the away match against Bayer in the Europa League last-16, and his pre-match conversations with Gurban Gurbanov. He also made important statements about his brother's future career, touched on his son Musa Gurbanli's speech in Sweden and evaluated the current situation of Zagatala.

