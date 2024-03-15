AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics contests kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The first day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The tournament is being held in three age categories: pre-juniors, juniors, and adult gymnasts.

On the first day, qualifying competitions are being held with representatives of men's artistic gymnastics presenting floor exercises, exercises on parallel bars, and rings, while representatives of women's artistic gymnastics present vaults and exercises on uneven bars.

The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament is taking place at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on March 15–17. The competition is featuring nearly 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

During the tournament's first two days, qualifying competitions will be held, with the finals taking place on the last day.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel