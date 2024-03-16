Uzbek gymnast amazed with AGF Trophy International Tournament in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Uzbek gymnast Lobar Amrillaeva, competing in the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, expressed her admiration for the event in an interview with Trend.

"On the first day of competition, I delivered a solid performance. Today, I aim to excel further, aiming for flawless routines. I feel most confident on the balance beam and floor exercise apparatus, so I'm determined to execute these routines impeccably and secure a spot in the finals," she stated.

Amrillaeva highlighted her previous experience in Azerbaijan's capital during last year's World Cup, expressing her fondness for Baku's gymnastics arena. "I am thoroughly impressed by the grandeur of the event and the remarkable organization," she added.

The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament is being held at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena from March 15 to 17, featuring nearly 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

