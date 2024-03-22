Baku awards Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's individual all-around winners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted the awarding of the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's individual all-around winners, Trend reports.

Maya Kozachuk rose to the highest step of the podium in the individual all-around among gymnasts in the pre-junior age category (born in 2011), Azada Atakishiyeva took second place, and Yelizaveta Yefremova ranked third.

Kozachuk and Atakishiyeva represent the Ojag Sport Club, and Yefremova - the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics.

The gold medal in the individual all-around category among athletes in the junior age category (born 2009–2010) was won by Shams Aghahuseynova, Sofia Mammadova won the silver, and Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade won the bronze medal. All three gymnasts are students of the Ojag Sports Club.

Zohra Aghamirova took first place in the individual all-around among gymnasts in the age category “adults” (born in 2008 and older), Kamilla Seyidzade took second place, and Madina Damirova took third place. The athletes represent the Ojag Sports Club.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the 29th championship competitions taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 21-23.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel