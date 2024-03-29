Qarabag FC standing one step away from championship in Azerbaijan's Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Qarabag FC can secure a championship in Azerbaijan's Premier League today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The tour will begin with a match in Gabala, in which Gabala and Neftchi will play.

The teams are located at different positions of the Premier League standings.

Neftchi is fighting for places that give them the right to participate in European competitions. Gabala SC is an outsider. Neftchi Baku won all three games between the teams this season.

Qarabag FC will be the guest of Kapaz (Ganja). Since the arena of the Ganja club is closed for renovation, the game will be held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov. Although Qarabag FC is the favorite of the match, serious resistance to the opponent is expected from Adil Shukurov's team.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXVIII round

March 28

16:30. Gabala - Neftchi.

Chief referee: Javid Jalilov

Gabala City Stadium

19:00. "Kapaz" - "Garabagh".

Chief referee: Rauf Dzhabarov

Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov

1 Qarabag FC 27 21 3 3 71-23 64 2 Sabah 27 11 7 9 39-32 40 3 Neftchi 27 11 7 9 34-29 40 4 PFC Zire 27 10 9 8 21-18 39 5 Sumqayit 27 10 9 8 26-32 39 6 Sabail 27 10 7 10 39-41 37 7 Turan 27 9 8 10 41-38 35 8 Araz-Nakhchivan PFK 27 8 8 11 27-36 32 9 Kapaz 27 7 6 14 29-47 27 10 Gabala 27 4 4 19 20-51 16

Scorers: Olavio Juninho (Qarabag) - 15 goals, Alexander Ramalingom (Sabail) - 11.

