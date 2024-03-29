Qarabag FC standing one step away from championship in Azerbaijan's Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Qarabag FC can secure a championship in Azerbaijan's Premier League today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.
The tour will begin with a match in Gabala, in which Gabala and Neftchi will play.
The teams are located at different positions of the Premier League standings.
Neftchi is fighting for places that give them the right to participate in European competitions. Gabala SC is an outsider. Neftchi Baku won all three games between the teams this season.
Qarabag FC will be the guest of Kapaz (Ganja). Since the arena of the Ganja club is closed for renovation, the game will be held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov. Although Qarabag FC is the favorite of the match, serious resistance to the opponent is expected from Adil Shukurov's team.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XXVIII round
March 28
16:30. Gabala - Neftchi.
Chief referee: Javid Jalilov
Gabala City Stadium
19:00. "Kapaz" - "Garabagh".
Chief referee: Rauf Dzhabarov
Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov
|
1
|
Qarabag FC
|
27
|
21
|
3
|
3
|
71-23
|
64
|
2
|
Sabah
|
27
|
11
|
7
|
9
|
39-32
|
40
|
3
|
Neftchi
|
27
|
11
|
7
|
9
|
34-29
|
40
|
4
|
PFC Zire
|
27
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
21-18
|
39
|
5
|
Sumqayit
|
27
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
26-32
|
39
|
6
|
Sabail
|
27
|
10
|
7
|
10
|
39-41
|
37
|
7
|
Turan
|
27
|
9
|
8
|
10
|
41-38
|
35
|
8
|
Araz-Nakhchivan PFK
|
27
|
8
|
8
|
11
|
27-36
|
32
|
9
|
Kapaz
|
27
|
7
|
6
|
14
|
29-47
|
27
|
10
|
Gabala
|
27
|
4
|
4
|
19
|
20-51
|
16
Scorers: Olavio Juninho (Qarabag) - 15 goals, Alexander Ramalingom (Sabail) - 11.
