Turkish Besiktas speaks of Azerbaijani Qarabag FC striker's transfer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Turkish Besiktas currently has no plans to transfer Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC striker Olavio Juninho, sports director of the Istanbul club Samet Aybaba said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The 69-year-old official neither acknowledged nor denied the meeting with Qarabag's leadership over Juninho.



To note, Turkish media said that Aybaba met with representatives from Qarabag and that the Azerbaijani champion requested eight million euros for the striker's transfer.

