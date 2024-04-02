Employment growth observed in liberated territories of Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. To date, 1,500 citizens living in the territories liberated from occupation have been provided with permanent jobs, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark live on a local TV channel.

The Minister noted that, in general, active work was carried out with 2,500 citizens who returned to the liberated territories.

"Employment of our returning citizens should be provided. During the current year, more than 20,000 citizens will return to their lands. That is why we have a lot of work to do. The majority of them have no qualifications. For this reason, we have developed vocational training programs. Every year, at least 3,000 citizens will receive qualifications and a profession through vocational training," he added.

