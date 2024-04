BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) resumes its activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the Head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC Representative Office in the country Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

It was highlighted that ICRC operations in these areas will be carried out from the office in Barda city, with ongoing efforts to assist the vulnerable populace.

