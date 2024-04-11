Azerbaijani grandmaster loses to Indian foe at Toronto Candidates Chess Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov has lost to Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa from India at the Candidates Chess Tournament in Canada's Toronto, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The match against the World Cup finalist ended on the 45th move.

This marks Nijat's second consecutive and third overall defeat in the Candidates Tournament. He was defeated by Fabiano Caruana and Dommaraju Gukesh while achieving draws with lan Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura, and Alireza Firouzja.

Abasov trails in seventh place with 1.5 points.

Sixth round

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa - Nijat Abasov 1:0

Dommaraju Gukesh - Hikaru Nakamura 0.5:0.5

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Alireza Firouzja 1:0

lan Nepomniachtchi - Fabiano Caruana 0.5:0.5

Tournament position:

1-2. Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi - 4 points each

3-4. Caruana, Praggnanandhaa - 3.5 points each.

5-6. Nakamura, Vidit - 3 points each.

7-8. Abasov, Firouzja - 1.5 each.

