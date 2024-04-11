Azerbaijani servicemen’s leisure time organized at high level - Defense Ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Events aimed at effectively organizing servicemen’s cultural and comprehensive leisure time, as well as increasing the morale of military personnel are regularly held in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the action plan for 2024, mobile propaganda group of the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison visited military units and held cultural events.

The concert program, presented by the creative team of the center, aroused great delight.

As part of the the project "Letter to a soldier", letters written by citizens were delivered to the defenders of the Motherland. Servicemen read the letters addressed to them with great interest.