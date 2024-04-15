Azerbaijani national team's basketball players stand with tops of Hong Kong tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The most effective basketball players in the women's Olympic qualifying tournament on basketball 3x3 held in Hong Kong have been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Three basketball players of the Azerbaijan national team, who became the winners of the competition, were included in the Top 10.

Alexandra Mollenhauer became the 4th scorer of the tournament with 26 points. Tiffany Hayes, with the same indicator, takes 5th place in the rating. Dina Ulyanova, who scored 19 points, is ranked 9th in that score. Another member of the team, Mercedes Walker, was 23rd on the list.

To note, the top scorer of the tournament was Marisa Lee Kastanek. The Polish basketball player scored 33 points.

