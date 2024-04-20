Second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions has started at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Qualification competitions for gymnasts competing in solo programs will take place today. The gymnasts will demonstrate movements using mazes and ribbons. Teams will also compete in group exercises to demonstrate compositions with three ribbons and two balls.



The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.



Gymnasts are participating in a schedule of individual and group workouts. Athletes compete for individual and overall honors.

The World Cup will award eight sets of trophies. The AGF Trophy is traditionally handed to the athlete and team in group exercises with the highest performance score.



Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

