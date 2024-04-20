Azerbaijani gymnast reaches another World Cup final in gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova has reached another final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Zohra Agamirova has reached the finals of the program with ribbon. At the qualifying stage, Agamirova took fifth position with a score of 30.650 points.

Today Agamirova also presented an exercise with clubs. In this program, the athlete did not reach the final; she took 12th position with a score of 31,000 points.

Kamilla Seyidzadeh took 22nd place in the ribbon exercise with a score of 28.600 points, and 14th position in the clubs program (30.900 points).

A day earlier, Zohra Agamirova reached the finals of the hoop program.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.

Gymnasts are participating in a schedule of individual and group workouts.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.