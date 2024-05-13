Azerbaijan reveals completion timing for infrastructure work at Karabakh University (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The main work related to infrastructure at Azerbaijan's Karabakh University will be completed by the end of June, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) in Baku on May 13, Trend reports.

“The university is expected to provide free education to 1,200 students. At the same time, they will be provided with a hostel. We are working to provide additional scholarships to students with high scores in each specialty,” he emphasized.

To note, Karabakh University was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 28, 2023. Classes at the newly established university are scheduled to start on September 15, 2024. The Charter of Karabakh University was endorsed by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on February 6, 2024. Furthermore, on February 15, 2024, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan received an allocation of 10 million manats from the President's reserve fund, ordered by President Ilham Aliyev, for the establishment of Karabakh University.

Karabakh has a longstanding tradition of higher education. In 1969, the region saw the founding of its first higher education institution, a branch of the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute. This institution operated as a higher education facility from 1973 to 1988. During the Armenian occupation period, its activities were halted.

