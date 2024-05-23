Nar actively supports impactful social projects for Azerbaijan

Nar continuously endorses projects that cultivate positive social and economic changes. As the first telecommunications company to represent Azerbaijan in the UN Global Compact, Nar prioritizes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects centred on education and fostering the integration of individuals with disabilities into society in alignment with UN Sustainability Goals.

Commenting on the importance of social projects for the mobile operator, CEO of Nar Gunnar Pahnke said: “Corporate social responsibility is one of the main pillars of our strategy. In 2023 alone, we backed 30 social initiatives with over 10 million manats invested in the past 3 years. This shows our committed to making a positive impact. As Nar, we will continue implementing diverse social projects in the future”.

The first Azerbaijani sign language e-dictionary - "jestdili.az" - implemented by Nar gave more than 30 thousand hearing and speech impaired Azerbaijanis the opportunity to learn Azerbaijani sign language completely free of charge. “Jestdili.az” became internationally recognized for its positive impact and received the "Golden World Award" of the International Public Relations Association as the most successful project in the “Corporate responsibility" category.

Another direction of Nar’s CSR strategy is promotion of interest in sports and healthy lifestyle among the Azerbaijani youth. Nar became the official partner of the Azerbaijani Volleyball Federation in 2023. The mobile operator celebrates our national teams’ achievements on both home and foreign courts. In addition, Nar backs initiatives in such sport disciplines as football, being the official partner of Zira football club, chess, boxing, and others.

