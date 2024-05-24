Azerbaijan's Baku generates numerous jobs in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. About 18,000 new jobs have been created in Baku city in the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

The volume of this indicator increased by 22.8 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Thus, a total of 14,657 new jobs were opened in Baku in the first quarter of 2023.

Additionally, 17,348 new jobs were created at existing enterprises and organizations in Baku from January through March 2024, and 612 new jobs were created in new enterprises and organizations.

However, 2,279 new enterprises and organizations and 4,156 new subjects of individual entrepreneurship were created in Baku in the first quarter of this year.

The number of newly established enterprises and organizations decreased by 30 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year, and the number of newly established individual entrepreneurs - by 25 percent.

