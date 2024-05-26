Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The U23 European Youth Wrestling Championship, organized in Azerbaijan, has ended, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team took first place in the team competition.

The team won 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals and became the European champion, gaining 137 points. Türkiye took second place (119), and Moldova took third (96).

Jabrayil Hajiyev won gold, Kanan Heybatov (70 kg) and Ali Tsokaev (79 kg) won silver, Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Arseniy Djioev (86 kg) won bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team became the absolute champion of Europe.