Azerbaijani army holds Commando Initial Course graduation ceremony (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The next graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Course has been held in accordance with the training plan for 2024, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accompanied by a military orchestra, was performed.

Speakers at the ceremony conveyed congratulations on the Defense Ministry’s leadership to the course participants and wished them success in future military service.

The importance of such courses in terms of increasing the professional level and combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen was emphasized.

The graduates were presented with certificates, and the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

