Azerbaijan reveals plan for vehicles turned over for disposal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The vehicle sent for disposal is subjected to assessment, as stated in the relevant law, the Director of Fors LLC Sahib Aliyev told reporters during a media tour organized at the vehicle utilization site, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that if a vehicle has a serviceable spare part, it is assessed as fit for use.

“The remaining parts are divided into different types of metals - non-ferrous and ferrous. Vehicles that are found to be unusable will be recycled into ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Ferrous and non-ferrous metals are also oriented to metal producers and used for their intended purpose,” he added.

To note, according to the “State Program on Road Traffic Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023,” a program of vehicle recycling has been developed, and amendments and additions have been made to more than ten legislative acts related to the implementation of the program.

According to the “State Program on Road Traffic Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023," a program of vehicle recycling has been developed, as well as amendments and additions to more than ten legislative acts related to the implementation of the program.

Following the provisions of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Waste," which came into force in September of this year, concerning the dismantling of vehicles, Temiz Sheher OJSC has taken measures to register dismantling bodies in the register for the past period.

To note, the transfer of vehicles for dismantling is voluntary and is not mandatory. Before transferring for dismantling, the vehicle must be removed from the permanent record for state registration in the order established by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic “On Road Traffic.”

After de-registration and transfer of the vehicle to the utilizer, the person who transferred it to the utilizer receives a certifying document that entitles him/her to a discount for the purchase of a new locally produced vehicle or a one-time payment.