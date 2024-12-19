Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. In the vibrant tapestry of cultural expression, the 20th festival of unity, “Let's Celebrate Together,” unfolded its colorful petals in the enchanting Swiss city of Pratteln, Trend reports via State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The festival blossomed with the vibrant rhythms and colors of national dances from Azerbaijan, Albania, Finland, Spain, Peru, Portugal, and other countries.

The teenage troupe of the “Buta” dance association, part of the “Friends of Azerbaijan” Association, really knocked it out of the park, earning a warm reception and a round of applause that echoed through the hall.

The group participants received prizes at the conclusion of the performance.

