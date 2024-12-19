Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)

Society Materials 19 December 2024 15:51 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. In the vibrant tapestry of cultural expression, the 20th festival of unity, “Let's Celebrate Together,” unfolded its colorful petals in the enchanting Swiss city of Pratteln, Trend reports via State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The festival blossomed with the vibrant rhythms and colors of national dances from Azerbaijan, Albania, Finland, Spain, Peru, Portugal, and other countries.

The teenage troupe of the “Buta” dance association, part of the “Friends of Azerbaijan” Association, really knocked it out of the park, earning a warm reception and a round of applause that echoed through the hall.

The group participants received prizes at the conclusion of the performance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan steals show at Swiss-run international festival (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more